On the first day the of Angola Oil&Gas 2023 Conference&Exhibition, Angola’s Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José De Lima Massano, delivered a VIP address highlighting the importance of including the oil and gas sector in the country’s economic development.

Minister Massano underscored the pivotal role of the oil and gas sector within Angola's economy. “The impact of the oil and gas sector on society is fundamental and reaches beyond financial value; it is a catalyst for societal transformation,” stressed Massano. Emphasizing collective responsibility, he highlighted the importance of harmonizing oil and gas activities with other sectors contributing to the economy to tackle climate change and preserve the environment.

In a strategic move towards economic diversification, Minister Massano affirmed the government's commitment to support and collaborate with the oil and gas sector. “The government’s objective is to nurture a resilient and diversified economy through cooperative endeavors with the oil and gas sector.” His words resonated as a call to action for all stakeholders to collectively shape Angola's economic future.

Taking place over two days in Luanda from 13-14 September, AOG 2023 unites regional energy leaders, national and international oil company executives, and global financiers and players for series of keynotes, panel discussions, deal-signing ceremonies, networking session, and exhibitions. The conference is organized by Energy Capital&Power and is held under the auspices of Minister Diamantino and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber.