Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Thursday with HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

