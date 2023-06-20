Due to urgent government commitments, Deputy President Paul Mashatlile is no longer able to attend the opening session of the 11th SA AIDS Conference scheduled to take place from 20-23 June 2023, where he was expected to deliver the Opening Address.
Deputy President Mashatile was scheduled to address the conference today, Tuesday, 20 June 2023, in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC).
The conference provides a platform for stakeholders to take stock of the South African HIV/AIDS, TB and STIs response and to deliberate on emerging priorities as the country forges ahead with efforts and strategies to eliminate HIV as a public health threat.
The Deputy President has requested the Minister of Health to deliver the Opening Address on his behalf.