On September 27, 2023 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, received copies of the Credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Nazih Al-Nagari.
The interlocutors discussed current issues of Belarusian-Egyptian relations, including the cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres, in particular in the field of industrial cooperation and agriculture. The sides considered the modalities of the preparation for bilateral events for the near future.
During the meeting, the parties confirmed mutual interest in boosting contacts between Belarus and Egypt at various levels and intensifying cooperation within international organizations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.