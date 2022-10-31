Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani participated in the closing session of the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers to prepare for the 31st Arab Summit which will be held in Algeria under the chairmanship of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People`s Democratic Republic of Algeria on 1-2 November.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Arab countries adopted and approved a number of draft resolutions during the meeting.

The session was attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Algeria, Fouad Sadiq Al Baharna, and the Chief of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Tarifi.

