The Honorable Jeje Odong Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has, this morning engaged in a productive meeting with Her Excellency Anne Kristin Hermansen, Ambassador of Norway to Uganda, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Minister Odongo warmly welcomed Ambassador Hermansen and conveyed his intention to travel to Oslo to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. Minister Abubakhar emphasized the significance of the longstanding cooperation between Norway and Uganda, particularly in crucial sectors such as oil and gas, refugee affairs, and other shared interests.
Ambassador Hermansen highlighted Uganda's role as the current chair of the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G77), noting Uganda's contributions in this capacity. The Ambassador underscored the importance of a meeting between Norfund and Ugandan officials during the Minister's visit to Norway, reflecting continued collaboration in various sectors. On issues of regional peace and security, Hon. Odongo expressed his gratitude for the insights provided by Ambassador Hermansen and underscored the importance of peace, security, and United Nations reform. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Uganda and Norway and fostering cooperation on shared objectives.