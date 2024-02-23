On February 23, 2024 within the framework of the visit to Harare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, was received by President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The sides confirmed mutual interest in the development of interstate contacts.

S.Aleinik conveyed to the Head of the Zimbabwean State the message of the President of the Republic of Belarus, A.Lukashenko, on the preparations for the return visit of E.Mnangagwa to our country. The President of Zimbabwe, in turn, conveyed his best wishes to his colleague and friend President of Belarus and confirmed his readiness to visit the Belarusian state in the near future.

During the meeting, the main attention was paid to interaction in the economic sphere, including agriculture, industrial cooperation, food production, health care, etc. There was a common understanding of the need to effectively convert good political relations between the countries into concrete, beneficial economic projects that will be important for the sustainable development of the states and the welfare of the peoples. A common understanding of the need to effectively convert good political relations between the countries into concrete, beneficial economic projects for both countries, which will be important for the sustainable development of the states and the welfare of the peoples was pointed out.

The similarity of approaches to the main problems of the global and regional agenda was emphasized, including the issues of a just world order, the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the sustainable development of states and ensuring food security on a global scale.

Minister S.Aleinik also extended an invitation to the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, to visit the International Festival of Arts "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk".