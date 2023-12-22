The minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received, on December 21, 2023 in Rabat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. January Yusuf Makamba.

At a joint press briefing, Mr. Nasser Bourita pointed out that relations between Morocco and Tanzania have always been based on mutual solidarity and resolute action in the service of African causes.

Mr. Nasser Bourita stressed that relations between the two countries, which date back to several decades, are founded on the defense of African causes and the unity of the continent.

HM King Mohammed VI's visit to Tanzania in 2016 marked a major turning point in relations between the two countries, in that it opened up broad prospects for bilateral cooperation, including the signing of more than 22 agreements, he added, noting that the Royal Visit set in motion a positive dynamic in these relations, illustrated by the opening of the Moroccan embassy in Dar Essalam.

During the meeting, the focus was on ways of implementing the agreements signed and promoting the positive spirit driven by the Royal Visit, as well as mobilizing players in government departments and the private sector to translate the goals set for bilateral relations into reality, the Minister added.

In this respect, he highlighted the wide range of areas of cooperation and experience-sharing between Morocco and Tanzania, led by agriculture, training and infrastructure, as part of His Majesty the King's vision for South-South cooperation and solidarity between African countries.

"Both countries have played a historic role in the defense of African issues," recalled Mr. Nasser Bourita, who insisted on the consolidation of bilateral political dialogue and coordination within regional and international organizations on issues of interest to the continent.

Both parties are determined to work, in the weeks and months to come, to live up to the ambitions of HM King Mohammed VI and the President of the Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, so as to raise bilateral relations to the benefit of both peoples and the African continent, he added.

Moroccan-Tanzanian relations have seen significant progress since His Majesty the King's visit to Tanzania in October 2016, crowned by the signing of 22 partnership agreements covering several areas, as well as the launch of major cooperation projects between the two countries.

The Kingdom has expressed its willingness to support Tanzania's efforts to promote priority development sectors, making the most of the exchange of expertise and experience in several areas, including agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, renewable energies, port management and the qualification of human resources.

The launch of the Joint Cooperation Commission represents an important step in laying the foundations for solid, long-term bilateral cooperation, by establishing a legal framework for strengthening the Moroccan-Tanzanian partnership and stepping up exchanges of visits between officials from the two countries in various sectors.

On his part, Mr. January Makamba praised Morocco's development and progress, emphasizing that the Moroccan model serves as an "inspiration" for his country.

"We look at what is happening in Morocco in terms of progress and development as an inspiration."

In this regard, the Tanzanian top diplomat commended the excellent and deep relations between Tanzania and Morocco, highlighting the central role of HM King Mohammed VI's visit to Tanzania in 2016 in strengthening bilateral ties.

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s visit to Tanzania in 2016 opened up many prospects and gave a new impetus that we must take advantage of," Makamba underlined.

Since that visit, bilateral trade has significantly improved increasing from 28 million dollars in 2016 to 285.5 million dollars last year, according to the Tanzanian minister, who deemed these figures highlight enormous opportunities for "mutually beneficial cooperation."

To boost this momentum, both parties agreed to organize a Morocco-Tanzania Business Forum in March 2024, he noted.

"We have agreed to organize this Business Forum in Tanzania next March to give substance to the already concluded agreements," he said, adding that this event will be a "crucial step" in promoting economic relations between the two countries.

In this context, Makamba emphasized the importance of implementing the 22 agreements covering various areas such as agriculture and education, recalling that a roadmap has been devised to achieve the set objectives.

The Tanzanian minister underlined that both parties also decided to establish a permanent joint commission that will serve as a platform for coordination and dialogue, adding that measures are planned to further promote bilateral relations.