Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain expresses its sympathy and solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Tunisia over the victims of the wildfires that resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

The Ministry extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the brotherly Tunisian government and people, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.