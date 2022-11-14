The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, chaired, on november 14, 2022 in Rabat, the meeting of the technical committee of the follow-up of the implementation of the decisions and recommendations issued following the 9th meeting of the Ministerial Commission in charge of Moroccan Expatriates and Migration Affairs.

Secretary General of the Department of Moroccan Expatriates at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Ismail Lamghari told the press that this meeting comes after the 9th meeting of the Ministerial Commission for the affairs of Moroccan Expatriates and migration, held last August under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and devoted to the examination of the means promoting the implementation of the High Royal Directions, contained in the Royal speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People.

This technical commission will have to establish five thematic committees that will adopt a specific methodology and agenda in order to formulate proposals, recommendations and draft decisions that will be submitted to the ministerial commission to be held early next year.

These are the committees of rehabilitation and modernization of the institutional framework, the promotion of investment of Moroccan Expatriates in the Kingdom, the cultural, religious and educational framework, the promotion of administrative services and rights of Moroccan Expatriates and the mobilization of Moroccan skills abroad, he said.

The 9th meeting of the ministerial commission for the affairs of Moroccan expatriates and migration was held under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, who stressed in this regard that "the interest shown to Moroccans in the world draws its essence from the royal speeches, especially the recent Royal Speech delivered by the sovereign on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the revolution of the King and the people, which defines the contours and the fundamentals of an efficient public policy in terms of managing the affairs of the Moroccans of the world and also in favor of strengthening their identity awareness as well as their role in the development of their country".