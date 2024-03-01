The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda is pleased to announce that the Honorable General Odongo Jeje Abubakher, Minister of Foreign Affairs, engaged in a productive meeting today with His Excellency Monzer Selim, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Uganda. The meeting took place at the esteemed Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala. Both dignitaries exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed the longstanding and fraternal relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Arab Republic of Egypt. His Excellency Monzer Selim extended heartfelt congratulations to Uganda for the successful hosting of three significant summits, namely the IGAD, NAM, and G77, held consecutively in January 2024. This remarkable feat underscores Uganda’s commitment to regional and international cooperation and its role as a beacon of stability and progress in the African continent.Both parties expressed their mutual desire to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across various fields of common interest.

In particular, they underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration within the framework of the Nile Basin Initiative, with a focus on water resource management and utilization. Recognizing the significance of sustainable water management for the socio-economic development of both nations, they emphasized the need for concerted efforts to advance joint projects and initiatives in this critical area. The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of Uganda and Egypt to fostering closer ties and enhancing cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples. Both parties reiterated their dedication to building on the existing foundation of friendship and cooperation to achieve tangible progress and prosperity.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its appreciation to His Excellency Monzer Selim and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for their unwavering support and partnership. The Ministry looks forward to the continued collaboration and fruitful outcomes that will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Uganda and Egypt.

HON JEJE ODONGO MEETS AMBASSADOR OF EGYPT1.pdf