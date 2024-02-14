The meeting with Mr. Khalid Muhammed centered on the planned/upcoming visit by a business delegation to Uganda organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and due in September, 2024. The meeting with Under-Secretary Blooshi was to express Uganda’s appreciation to him for increasing collaboration in the fields of oil and gas as well as for the office space offered by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to facilitate investments between Uganda and UAE. The meeting was attended by Consul-General of Uganda in Dubai, Amb. Henry Mayega and Ms. Asha Nabbanja First Secretary at the Uganda Embassy Abu Dhabi.

On February 13 th 2024 the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo Abubakhar held two meetings with the Director of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Khalid Muhammed and the other, with the Abu Dhabi Department of EconomicDevelopment's Under-Secretary Rasheed AbdulKarim Al Blooshi at the Hilton Habtoor in Dubai.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.