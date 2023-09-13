Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Mali Hamad bin Jaber Al Khayarin.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

