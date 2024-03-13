The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, are continuing to disrupt and stop criminal activities in the Western Cape. Between 4 and 10 March 2024, these units with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service, arrested fifteen (15) individuals for various crimes. Of these, twelve (12) were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, and three (3) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit focussed on awareness patrols in specific hotspot areas, which also included visibility around various educational centres. This was to address reports of violent conflict amongst learners. No incidents occurred during this period.

The Swartland units had operations in the broader Malmesbury area, including Chatsworth and Illengelethu, and Moorreesburg. Individuals were arrested on the following charges:

x1 dealing in liquor; and

x2 possession of drugs.

The units also impounded x37 stray cattle and confiscated:

x3 whole, x1 half, x1 quarter and x1 crushed mandrax tablets; and

Large quantity of liquor.

Amongst others the Overstand arrests included:

x4 for possession of drugs;

x2 dealing in liquor;

x1 robbery; and

x1 wanted suspects.

This unit confiscated:

x1 gas gun;

x5 whole, x1 half and x1 quarter mandrax tablets;

5.4kg dagga; and

x6 bankies tik.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “The continued effort of our K9 and RSUs in their different areas are commendable. It is vital that there is greater collaboration between these units and the broader community, so that together we can create safer environments. I urge our residents across the province to support and assist these units, as their primary focus is to ensure your safety.”