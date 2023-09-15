The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor will represent South Africa as the leader of the South African delegation to the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 (G77) + China on: “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation” that will take place in Havana, Cuba from 15-16 September 2023.

The Summit will commence on 15 September 2023 with opening remarks by the President of the Republic of Cuba, HE Mr Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez followed by the general debate on the first and second day. The Summit will conclude on 16 September 2023 with the presentation and adoption of the Final Havana Declaration and the closing remarks by the President of Cuba.

The purpose of the G77 + China Summit is to encourage debate and analysis on the main challenges facing the South. The Summit will also lay the foundation for the positions and interests that the Group will defend in the context of the multiple negotiation processes taking place, such as the Global Digital Compact, the General Review process of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS + 20), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit and the Summit of the Future.

South Africa supports the focus on Science and Technology because it has been beneficial in supporting the aspirations for socio-economic development in the global South, particularly in efforts to restore dignity to the lives of those marginalised by poverty and inequality. In this regard, South Africa has, therefore, called for greater participation and empowerment of women and youth in the sector, especially innovation. However, while we acknowledge progress and advancement, we reiterate our calls for the developed and industrialised countries of the global North to support technology transfer to developing countries, at a time when the sector is vital for delivering on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which has been jeopardised in the global South because of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing global geopolitical circumstances.

With its 134 Member States, the Group of 77 established on 15 June 1964, is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations, which provides the means for the countries of the South to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations system and promote South-South cooperation for development.