The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba, HE Mr Bruno Rodriquez Parrilla, on 10 March 2025 for Bilateral Talks in Pretoria.

The Working Visit will provide an opportunity for the two Ministers to strengthen South Africa-Cuba strategic bilateral relations and cooperation programmes.

The Ministers will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Cuba is one of South Africa’s strategic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean. The two countries’ relations date back well before the 1994 democratic elections, which in great part can be attributed to the remarkable contribution made by Cuba to the liberation of South Africa and the defeat of apartheid and colonialism.

South Africa and Cuba are bound by ties of culture, history, shared struggles, international solidarity and a joint commitment to advance the development agenda of the Global South.

The long-enduring bilateral collaboration between South Africa and Cuba is multifaceted and sustained by a substantial number of bilateral agreements covering a wide range of areas, including health, public works, education and water and sanitation cooperation.

South Africa and Cuba’s foreign policies are centred on the peaceful resolution of conflict, multilateralism, the rule of International Law and the centrality of the UN in the maintenance of international peace and security.