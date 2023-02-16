The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, takes part in the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), which is being held Wednesday and Thursday at the headquarters of the continental organization in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

This session of the Executive Council at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Member States, occurs as a prelude to the 36th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the AU, under the theme "Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)". The Council will consider several reports relating to peace, security and development in Africa, the renewal of the component of some subsidiary organs, as well as draft decisions to be submitted to the next summit.

On the sidelines of his participation in this work, Mr. Lamamra held bilateral talks and meetings with several of his counterparts, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, current chair of the Executive Council session, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Libya, the Republic of Congo, Togo, Angola, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Cameroon, Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Somalia and Sierra Leone, in addition to the Chairperson of the AU Commission and several senior officials of the Commission. The meetings focused on the issues on the agenda of the current session.