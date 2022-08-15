Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla would like to announce that a fourth case of Monkeypox has been identified through laboratory testing in a 28-year old male from the Western Cape Province. The patient has travel history to Spain and returned to South Africa on the second week of August 2022.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was performed in a private pathology laboratory and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for sequencing analysis. Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing have been instituted.

The fourth case follows three unlinked laboratory-confirmed Monkeypox cases that were reported from Gauteng, Western Cape and Limpopo provinces respectively. These cases were reported in males aged 30, 32 and 42-years who have since completed self-isolation and monitoring period without reported further symptoms and health complications.

Minister Phaahla will, on Friday this week provide more details on the government`s response to Monkeypox during the planned media briefing.