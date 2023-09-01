The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, today announced that he will visit Kenya and Zambia from September 4 to 9, 2023.

During his visits, Minister Hussen will engage with various officials on shared priorities such as climate action; sustainable economies; education; food and nutrition security; sexual and reproductive health and rights; advancing gender equality; and ending child, early and forced marriage.

In Kenya and Zambia, Minister Hussen will visit Canada-funded projects and participate in meetings with government officials, development partners and stakeholders. In Kenya, he will also attend the inaugural Africa Climate Summit to highlight Canada’s development assistance and climate-finance leadership in nature-based solutions for climate action. More specifically, Canada’s support for the blue economy and the sustainable use of water resources for economic prosperity in Africa.

“I look forward to discussions with my counterparts and many partners over the coming days on how we can continue to strengthen our partnerships and advance our shared priorities – from gender equality to climate action. Notably, the Africa Climate Summit is a pivotal moment to stand united to find solutions to better withstand climate change and work toward a more prosperous Africa.” - Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development.