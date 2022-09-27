Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is honoured to welcome the National Chairperson of the African National Congress, Mr. Samson Gwede Mantashe, to Africa Oil Week 2022. Mr. Mantashe, the South African Minister of Mineral and Energy Resources, is attending the leading Oil and Gas event in Cape Town, South Africa held by Hyve Group Plc. This unmissable event, home of the African Upstream, is set to bring together leaders and stakeholders of the energy sector on the 3-7 October to celebrate the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“It is an incredible honour to welcome Minister Mantashe to Africa Oil Week 2022. We support Mr. Mantashe’s goals of energy security for the content and the growth of renewables,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

At a recent signing ceremony, Mr. Mantashe declared his commitment to the growth of renewables. He emphasised his desire for the debate on energy to become less polarised, asking everyone to work together to ensure the security of the supply.

“We agree with Mr. Mantashe that the polarisation between governments and companies, and between technologies themselves, must be stopped. We must all join to solve the problem of consistent energy provision for the Region, as well as in the effective, planned, organised transition to renewable energy. We agree with the minister’s opinion that if we are reckless in moving away from coal, it will only cause more disasters. A pragmatic approach is the only way forward,” Sinclair said.

The annual premium energy conference attracts over 2,000 C-Suite executives, over 50 ministers and government leaders, and global energy leaders to drive transactions and investment with the African oil, gas and energy sectors.

