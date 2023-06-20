The Minster in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Limpho Tau held a consultative meeting with the relevant stakeholders to discuss strategies to engage Basotho to participate in the ‘Operation Hloekisa Lesotho’ campaign at the event held at Manthabiseng Convention Center in Maseru on Monday.

Mr. Tau said cleaning should be done every day not only on the operation day, saying this will help promote Lesotho to become one of the cleanest countries in the world.

He added that it will be an honour if Lesotho could be among the cleanest countries worldwide.

He said it will not be right that the country makes laws that enforce people to keep the country clean but if needed the country will take that route.

However, the Minister said laws such as Levey were made to encourage Basotho to keep the country clean.

In conclusion, he said this is the beginning of the meetings that will also be held in other districts to discuss strategies that will engage Basotho to participate in ‘Operation Hloekisa Lesotho’.

The District Administrators said other districts are affected by the time set to commence the operation because it is cold in the highland during this time, hence the unsatisfactory participation.

The Mokhotlong District Administrator, Mr. Serame Linake suggested that the government should allow every district to allocate cleaning days that are conducive to their environment as this will promote Basotho to engage more in the operation that will enhance Lesotho to achieve its goal of becoming the cleanest country.

This meeting comes after the Prime Minister launched ‘Operation Hloekisa Lesotho’ in April 2023.