In celebration of Investing in African Mining Indaba's (www.MiningIndaba.com) 30th anniversary, the content programmes will take on a new direction and purpose with the aim of marking this incredible milestone achievement with conversations and content delivery unlike ever before.

The 2024 theme: “Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining” represents this objective. It outlines the need for Africa’s mining industry to embrace change in order to become a meaningful global competitor as key minerals are required to drive a sustainable future for the planet.

“Disruption means many things to various sub-sectors of industry, and Mining Indaba wants to explore this theme on every level. Ultimately, we want to disrupt traditional thinking around processes and conversations and explore what our industry truly needs to resolve challenges. We want to deliver content that does not shy away from the difficult questions and we want industry to share in this vision and showcase how they are disrupting our industry to achieve a brighter future. Technology is required to achieve this, but so are ideas and thoughts around changing most conventional approaches to health and safety, exploration, beneficiation, the workforce, our future generation, and so much more,” says Laura Cornish, Head of Content at Mining Indaba.

2024 offers the opportunity to be bold and daring and to shift the conversation, and next year only represents the start of this new journey. Mining Indaba consists of five days (including Ministerial Symposium on Sunday) where all strategic and influential stakeholders – including governments, private sector, investors and disruptive services providers – gather to network and exchange ideas that will propel their businesses forward.

The event has evolved over the years to include a variety of content streams and special sessions addressing diverse subjects of relevance in addition to unveiling this year’s programmes that will support the theme of the event.

With numerous concurrent streams, the largest-ever conference programme will include the following:

Presidential addresses (Angola President confirmed)

The Ministerial symposium

Intergovernmental Summit (3 day programme)

Disruptive discussions (3 day programme)

Sustainability Series (2 day programme)

Investor Series (3 day programme of investor specific content)

Technology and Innovation Hub (2 day programme)

Junior Miners (1 day programme)

Industry Intel (3 day programme)

Young Leaders Programme (1 day programme)

GC Forum (1 day programme)

“Mining Indaba is addressing its content and position with more robustness than ever before, urging the mining industry to dig deeper to identify widespread answers to the sector's existing difficulties”, concludes Cornish.

About the Investing in African Mining Indaba:

Investing in African Mining Indaba is the largest mining investment event in Africa. With a proven track record of bringing together ministers, senior government representatives, mining companies, mid and junior miners, investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers, Mining Indaba is the place to meet everybody who’s anybody in the African and global mining industry.

It is the must-attend event that drives the mining industry forward and provides attendees with unmatched access to the entire value chain and the most influential players in African mining for four days of high-quality content, deal-making and networking opportunities.