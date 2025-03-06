The inaugural Mining in Motion Summit (MiningInMotionSummit.com) – Ghana’s premier event bringing together small-scale gold miners, policymakers and global partners – takes place under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact. Taking place from June 2–4, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, the event will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking opportunities, spotlighting lucrative prospects within Ghana’s mining sector.

Global industry leaders and sustainability experts, including the World Bank, World Gold Council, the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS, will explore how responsible mining practices can drive economic growth, enhance community well-being and support global economic stability. Discussions will focus on how mining investments create high returns, generate employment and strengthen key industries connected to the sector.

Ghana is prioritizing mining as a key driver of socioeconomic development. The country seeks to enhance the contribution of artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM), in driving industry growth and economic expansion. The ASGM sector is a pillar of Ghana’s economy, generating over $5 billion (https://apo-opa.co/3F4IIPv) in export revenue in 2024 and accounting for 35% of the country’s total gold production. The sector supports over 1 million direct jobs and indirectly impacts 4 million people, making it one of Ghana’s largest employment sources. Mining in Motion will highlight Ghana’s success as a model for sustainable artisanal mining, emphasizing its role in economic stability and community development. Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom, will address the importance of traditional leadership in shaping the ASGM industry. The event will spotlight key topics within Ghana’s mining sector, including the newly established Gold Board which aims to maximize revenue from ASGM, responsible resource management and value addition.

Apart from the contribution made by the ASGM sector alone, the role played by stakeholders across the entire mining value chain to GDP growth is immense. According to the International Monetary Fund (https://apo-opa.co/3XqoQwI), Ghana’s GDP is projected to grow by 1.5% in 2025, fueled by continued expansion in the mining sector. Research firm Deloitte predicts a 3% increase in Ghana’s gold output in 2025 compared to 2024 levels, a milestone that will cement the country's role as a major gold exporter. To sustain this growth, the Ghanaian government has strengthened partnerships with global exploration and production firms and financial institutions, intensifying efforts to boost mineral exploration and production. Several major projects are set for commissioning in 2025 and 2026, including the 358,000 ounces per annum Cardinal Namdini Mine, the 325,000 ounces Ahafo North Project and the 163,000 ounces Black Volta Gold Project.

As Ghana continues to expand its global mining footprint, Mining in Motion will highlight the industry’s contribution to economic growth, both locally and internationally. H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, will present the country’s socioeconomic vision, showcasing key achievements in mining sector growth and sustainability initiatives.

Industry leaders will examine the collaboration between large-scale mining companies and ASGM players, fostering synergies that drive sector-wide growth.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting ASGM and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting MiningInMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact Sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org

About Ashanti Green Initiative:

The Ashanti Green Initiative is a foundation dedicated to promoting environmental restoration, advocating for climate-related issues, and fostering community development in Ghana and beyond. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, the foundation undertakes projects aimed at rehabilitating degraded lands, restoring water bodies, and promoting responsible natural resource management. The initiative also champions regenerative practices in mining, agriculture, and energy, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change while uplifting local communities through education, capacity-building, and economic empowerment programs. The Ashanti Green Initiative is led by Nana Kwaku Duah, son of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom. Under his leadership, the foundation applies forward-thinking approaches and innovative solutions, creating impactful partnerships with local and international stakeholders to drive meaningful change.

About Energy Capital&Power:

Energy Capital&Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy and mining sectors. Through a series of events, online content and investment reports, we unite the entire energy and mining value chains – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitate global and intra-African investment and collaboration.