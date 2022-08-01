The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, has condemned in the strongest terms the gender-based violent crime of gang rape, allegedly committed by foreign nationals in Krugersdorp on Thursday against women who were part of a crew filming a music video at a mine dump. It is also alleged that the same foreign nationals conduct illegal mining in the area.

Mr Luzipo has expressed his sympathy with the rape victims and assured them that justice will be served. He applauded members of the South African Police Service for moving with speed to arrest the alleged perpetrators. Over and above illegal mining being conducted in broad daylight, Mr Luzipo said gender-based violence and rape are an indication of moral degeneration and general lawlessness in the country.

“The alleged perpetrators somehow believed that they were above the law, because possibly, they have been mining illegally and committing other crimes in communities for a long time without consequences. The justice system should send a very strong message to them that lawlessness cannot be tolerated in South Africa,” said Mr Luzipo.

Furthermore, he said that while law enforcement agencies should leave no stone unturned to ensure full accountability, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy should continue sealing off open shafts at disused and derelict mines.

Mr Luzipo also called on the Department of Home Affairs to ensure stringent border control measures. He also called on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to engage with their counterparts in the Southern African Development Community region to find solutions to the challenge of cross-border crimes committed by people from neighbouring countries.