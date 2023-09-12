On September 12, in the wake of the damage caused by the flood disaster in the eastern part of the State of Libya, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, delivered the following message of condolences to H. E. Mr. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, State of Libya.
“I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost and many people were affected by the flood disaster in the eastern part of the State of Libya. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives, and my sympathies are with their bereaved families. I sincerely pray for the quick recovery of those who are affected as well as the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas.
"I would like to convey to you that Japan stands ready to consider assistance your country may need, based on local needs."