His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, following the fire that broke out in the Abu Sifin Church, west of Cairo, leaving several people dead and injured.

In this message, the Sovereign said that he learned with deep emotion and sorrow the painful news of the fire that broke out in the Abu Sifin Church, west of Cairo, leaving several victims and injured.

His Majesty the King expresses to President Al-Sisi and, through him, to the bereaved families and the brotherly Egyptian people, His deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, imploring the Almighty to surround the victims with His Holy Mercy and to grant patience and comfort to their loved ones and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Expressing His sincere feelings of solidarity and compassion, the Sovereign prays to the Almighty to preserve the Egyptian President and his country from any misfortune.