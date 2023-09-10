As South Africa prepares for their opening game today, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues letter addressed to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union:
A warrior fights with courage, not with anger. African proverb
From the four (plus) corners of the greatest continent in the World, AFRICA We wish You, The Springboks well. We stand by You as we love, respect and honour You and with all the collective strengths of our Gods and our Ancestors We pray for You!
You are “Our” World Champions (1995, 2007 and 2019) .... all 1.3 billion of us. You give us hope and send the message that the rainbow stretches from Ras ben Sakka (most northerly point of Africa) to the Cape Aglhas (South Africa) and from Cape Verde Peninsula (most westerly point of Africa) to Xaafuun (Hafun) Point, near Cape Gwardafuy, Somalia (most Easterly point of Africa).
Rugby Africa watched with keen interest as head coach Jacques Nienaber named the South Africa Rugby World Cup squad and we knew that this squad would be ready for the battle. Winners all. What will the opposition squad do with seven mighty forwards on the bench
FORWARDS
Props
Vincent Koch
Ox Nché
Frans Malherbe
Trevor Nyakane
Steven Kitshoff
Hookers
Bongi Mbonambi
Malcolm Marx
Locks
Marvin Orie
RG Snyman
Jean Kleyn
Eben Etzebeth
Back-rows
Marco van Staden
Jasper Wiese
Kwagga Smith
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Duane Vermeulen
Siya Kolisi (captain)
Utility forwards
Franco Mostert
Deon Fourie
BACKS
Scrum-halves
Faf de Klerk
Jaden Hendrikse
Grant Williams
Cobus Reinach
Fly-halves
Manie Libbok
Damian Willemse
Centres
Andre Esterhuizen
Jesse Kriel
Damian de Allende
Back-three
Canan Moodie
Cheslin Kolbe
Makazole Mapimpi
Kurt-Lee Arendse
Willie le Roux
Mark from the tribes of the Zulu, Masaai, Berbers, Fula People, Nubians, Somalis, Oromo People, Shona People, Habesha Peoples and my own Ashanti representing some of the most famous warriors in our history, We are ready to share and carry your pain and propel you to victory.
We are proud of You
Herbert
