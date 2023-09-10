As South Africa prepares for their opening game today, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues letter addressed to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union:

A warrior fights with courage, not with anger. African proverb

From the four (plus) corners of the greatest continent in the World, AFRICA We wish You, The Springboks well. We stand by You as we love, respect and honour You and with all the collective strengths of our Gods and our Ancestors We pray for You!

You are “Our” World Champions (1995, 2007 and 2019) .... all 1.3 billion of us. You give us hope and send the message that the rainbow stretches from Ras ben Sakka (most northerly point of Africa) to the Cape Aglhas (South Africa) and from Cape Verde Peninsula (most westerly point of Africa) to Xaafuun (Hafun) Point, near Cape Gwardafuy, Somalia (most Easterly point of Africa).

Rugby Africa watched with keen interest as head coach Jacques Nienaber named the South Africa Rugby World Cup squad and we knew that this squad would be ready for the battle. Winners all. What will the opposition squad do with seven mighty forwards on the bench

FORWARDS

Props

Vincent Koch

Ox Nché

Frans Malherbe

Trevor Nyakane

Steven Kitshoff

Hookers

Bongi Mbonambi

Malcolm Marx

Locks

Marvin Orie

RG Snyman

Jean Kleyn

Eben Etzebeth

Back-rows

Marco van Staden

Jasper Wiese

Kwagga Smith

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Duane Vermeulen

Siya Kolisi (captain)

Utility forwards

Franco Mostert

Deon Fourie

BACKS

Scrum-halves

Faf de Klerk

Jaden Hendrikse

Grant Williams

Cobus Reinach

Fly-halves

Manie Libbok

Damian Willemse

Centres

Andre Esterhuizen

Jesse Kriel

Damian de Allende

Back-three

Canan Moodie

Cheslin Kolbe

Makazole Mapimpi

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Willie le Roux

Mark from the tribes of the Zulu, Masaai, Berbers, Fula People, Nubians, Somalis, Oromo People, Shona People, Habesha Peoples and my own Ashanti representing some of the most famous warriors in our history, We are ready to share and carry your pain and propel you to victory.

We are proud of You

Herbert

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby.