On the eve of Namibia’s first game, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues letter addressed to Petrie Theron, President of the Namibia Rugby Union:

Mwa lala po Petrie (Good Morning Petrie)

Warriors Never Give Up - The hunter in pursuit of an elephant does not stop to throw stones at birds (Namibian Proverb)

The battle lines are drawn. Italy first then New Zealand and lastly France! Saam kan ons! (Together we can!)

Battles can never be fought and won alone which is why we in Africa never forget our forefathers, our history and our children. From the deserts of the Namib to the Skeleton Coast, Namibia is beautifully unique. Rugby Africa stands with Namibia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. We bring our heritage and our beliefs to bless and support in the struggle ahead.

Rugby Africa congratulates and stands tall with and by Namibia! World Cup 2023 beckons and Africa supports and watches! Namibia represents a continent dark in its mystery and rich in heritage, culture and substance. From the highest dunes in the world at Sossusvlei and for the Etosha National Park, one of the world's greatest conservation areas, Namibia has what no other has. Proudly African in every way.

Africa is represented by two Giants. Namibia who have competed in six Rugby World Cup tournaments, having qualified as one of the African representatives and South Africa the record equaling World Champions!

Never doubt yourselves because we do not!

We believe in you so believe in yourselves!

Enda po nawa (Good luck and God Bless You all!)

Herbert

Download official letter here: https://apo-opa.info/44LlxRv

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.