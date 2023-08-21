Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com/), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the Eighth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently being broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, KTN Home in Kenya & Mashariki TV in Burundi, and will soon be broadcast on BTV in Botswana and QTV in The Gambia. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3SfA0AF, Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3YSasvq, Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3jVPzAw and YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3xoxZs7) and Merck Foundation (Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH, Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q, Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11 and YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3SGN568).

The theme for the Ninth Episode is Stopping Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Watch the Ninth Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.info/3P5CNwg

Watch the Ninth Episode here: https://apo-opa.info/45zHWSG

The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “The response to ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program has been very positive and overwhelming. I am so happy that the TV program has been informative and entertaining at the same time. Now, we bring to you the ninth episode that focuses on the issue of ‘Stopping Gender-Based Violence’. GBV is the most pervasive yet least visible human rights violation in the world. Gender-based violence affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime, globally”.

“We addressed this very sensitive topic through our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I really admire Art and Fashion in Africa and I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to be the voice of the voiceless and sensitizing our communities. Through our program, we want to reach out to youth and other members of urban and rural communities across the continent to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to Africa such as; Stopping GBV, Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Prevention and Management of Diabetes and Coronavirus Health Awareness and more”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also launched a children storybook in partnership with African First Ladies, ‘Not Who You Are’ to address this sensitive issue since young age, to be able to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence. Read the storybook here: https://apo-opa.info/3J6bVIm

While gender-based violence (GBV) is not a problem unique to Africa, there is little doubt that the extent of the problem persists more severely on the continent than elsewhere in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that, in 2013, 35% of women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. In contrast, 45.6% of women 15 years and older in Africa have experienced the same.

This high incidence of GBV in Africa can be correlated to low levels of education, exposure to violence elsewhere, patriarchal systems, attitudes accepting of violence and gender inequality, and low access to information.

In societies where justice is seldom achieved, knowledge of women’s rights is limited, and exposure to violence is consistent, the task of reducing GBV remains of paramount importance.

The ninth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” features Nancy, TV Presenter&Style Coach from GHONE TV, who shared tips on how to use fashion to build confidence in women. The episode also featured young and talented designers Gaone Mangogola from Botswana and Stephany – Lee Schmidt from Namibia who shared their designs displaying STOP GBV messages.

Senator, Dr. Rasha further emphasized, “We have also launched awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to address the sensitive issue of Stopping GBV, and also other issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM. We are running these competitions in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies. I am excited and looking forward to receiving the applications on submit@merck-foundation.com”.

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch General Promo of the Program here: https://apo-opa.info/3GITwRe

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.info/3IfqqdE

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.info/3lTSmuw

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.info/44XyhVr

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.info/3LuTgII

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.info/3OLOWVw

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.info/3RNCohy

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.info/3BGA7O3

Watch Episode 8 here: https://apo-opa.info/3OI7ZQK

More images here: https://apo-opa.info/47D0LGm

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).