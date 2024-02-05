With profound sadness and a heavy heart, Merck Foundation CEO (Merck-Foundation.com), Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej extends her deepest condolences to H.E. MRS. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia, her family and the people of Namibia on the untimely passing of her husband, H.E. DR. HAGE G. GEINGOB, The President of the Republic of Namibia.

“I convey deepest sympathies to the family of The President and the entire nation of Namibia, on behalf of Merck Foundation, Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, the Chairman of Merck Executive Board and Merck Foundation Team”, she added.

“The news of his departure has left a void that words can hardly express, and our thoughts and prayers are with you my sister during this difficult time.

He was not only a visionary leader but also a symbol of strength and dedication to the betterment of Namibia. We join the entire nation in mourning the loss of a great leader and extend our support to you in this challenging period.

May his soul rest in peace,” Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized with deep sorrow.

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).