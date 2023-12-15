Merck foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) to underscore their long-term commitment to building healthcare capacity during their meeting with Mauritius President; Merck foundation together with Mauritius Minister of Health and Wellness meet their 73 Alumni who have been provided with one year diploma and two-year master degree of 32 undeserved and critical medical specialties during The Merck foundation Mauritius Alumni Summit 2023; Merck Foundation provided scholarships for 73 Mauritian doctors for one-year Diploma and two-year Master Degree in many underserved and critical medical specialties in Mauritius such as: Diabetes, Endocrinology, Oncology, Reproductive and Sexual Care, Respiratory care, Acute and Critical Care, Cardiovascular Preventive Medicine, Pediatric Emergency and Neonatal Care and more; Merck Foundation conducted their 3rd Edition of Health Media Training for the Mauritian Media Representatives in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius; Merck Foundation announced Call for Applications for “More than a Mother” Awards and “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students and new potential talents in these fields with the aim to sensitize the communities about critical social and health issues.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany discussed the impact of their scholarship programs and underscored their long-term commitment to transform public healthcare in Mauritius during their high-level meeting with His Excellency Mr. PRITHVIRAJSING ROOPUN G.C.S.K , President of Mauritius (https://apo-opa.co/3Nvoz6t), and Dr. The Honourable Kailesh Kumar JAGUTPAL, Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius. During the meeting, the long-term plans of Merck Foundation programs in Mauritius were shared by Dr. Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board&CEO of Merck and Member of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Dr. Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board&CEO of Merck and Member of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees expressed, “Merck Foundation’s aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries, therefore, we are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through Merck Foundation scholarships program.”

“Till today, more than 1700 scholarships have been provided for young doctors from 50 countries in 42 critical and underserved specialties. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries such as in Liberia, The Gambia, Burundi, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Ethiopia, Congo, Nepal, Bangladesh and more,” emphasized Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius, Dr. The Honourable Kailesh Kumar JAGUTPAL expressed, “I am proud to share with you all that Merck Foundation has provided scholarships of One-Year Online PG Diploma and Two-Year Master Degree to 73 Mauritian doctors since 2017, in many underserved and critical medical specialties in Mauritius such as Fertility, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Care, Oncology, Preventative Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Acute Medicine, Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Neuroimaging for Research, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Ophthalmology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Critical Care, Neonatal Medicine, Psychiatry, Family Medicine and more.”

“Out of 73 doctors, Merck Foundation has provided training to many Fertility Specialists and Embryologists, who are working in the first Public Fertility Center in Mauritius. This is a great milestone for us as part of “More than a Mother” campaign, and we look forward to creating many more milestones in future,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

The objective of Merck Foundation program is to contribute to building healthcare capacity in public sector with an aim to establish a strong platform of skilled and specialized healthcare providers across Mauritius and the rest of Africa.

Therefore, Merck Foundation has conducted their Mauritius Alumni Summit to meet the doctors who have completed or are undergoing the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation. The Summit was co-chaired by Dr. Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board&CEO of Merck and Member of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation together with Dr. The Honourable Kailesh Kumar JAGUTPAL, Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius.

“We are also working to address a wide range of social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, diabetes&hypertension awareness and more, in the country and across Africa through media partnership and fashion and art with purpose,” Dr. Kelej emphasized.

Merck Foundation conducted their 3rd edition of Health Media Training for the Mauritian Media Representatives in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius. The training was conducted to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, it also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was co-chaired by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation&President of ‘More Than a Mother’ Movement and Mr. Chayman P. Surajbali Chairman, Media Trust Board, Mauritius, and was addressed by top Medical and Media Experts.

During the session, Merck Foundation also broadcasted their First Animation Films “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure”, which are adapted from their children storybooks with the aim to raise awareness about early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension (which are corelated) and to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond.

Merck Foundation also played their ‘Dites non au Diabète’ song, sung by famous Mauritian Singer Laura Beg to communicate an important message that diabetes can be prevented and managed with lifestyle modifications like going sugar-free, eating healthy, exercising regularly, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol intake.

Click here to listen to ‘Dites non au Diabète’ French Song: https://apo-opa.co/3uSwzrJ

During the Health Media Training, Merck Foundation CEO also announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

The award announced are:

Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024, in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024, in partnership with Academy of Design and Innovation, Mauritius: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”, in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”, in partnership with Academy of Design and Innovation, Mauritius: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension” : All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at: submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit our website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download more images: https://apo-opa.co/4ak8MBj

