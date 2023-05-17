Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) marks “World Hypertension Day 2023“ and release “Mark’s Pressure”, a children storybook to raise awareness about Hypertension in Africa; Pan African TV Program "Our Africa” released by Merck Foundation to address Social and Health Issues such as Diabetes&Hypertension and promote Healthy Lifestyle in Africa through “Fashion and ART”, conceptualize and directed by Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Hypertension Day 2023 through their long term program to train doctors and raise awareness in their communities.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation stated, “On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, I am very happy to bring to you Merck Foundation’s new children storybook– ‘Mark’s Pressure’ in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies which is currently available on our social media and websites and will be distributed soon in our partner countries. Through our new children storybook, we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention, early detection, causes and management of hypertension. It also emphasizes on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. It is a reminder to all of you that health is our only wealth.

The story communicates an important message that hypertension can be prevented and managed with lifestyle modifications like exercising regularly, avoiding alcohol, quitting smoking, eliminating salty and sugary meals and eating healthy food. We have also released “Sugar free Jude” storybook and new song “No More Diabetes” in three languages; English, French and Portuguese to raise awareness about diabetes because both Conditions are correlated and we should address both at the same time.”

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized, “At Merck Foundation, we mark ‘World Hypertension Day’ every day by providing till today more than 735 scholarships of one year diploma and 2 year master degree of Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity&Weight Management care specialty training to doctors from 43 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, and medical societies, strong platform of experts nationwide not only from capitals or big cities.”

Dr. Kwizera Lucie, Merck Foundation alumnus from Burundi shares, “I have completed the post-graduate degree in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, provided by Merck Foundation. I would like to extend my gratitude to Merck Foundation for giving me the scholarship to pursue this course from the University of South Wales. It has helped me to serve my community in a better way , it has changed my approach towards patient assessment and management. Merck Foundation is truly changing lives.”

Medical graduates from the following 43 countries have benefitted from the 735 scholarships provided by Merck Foundation: Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with its partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

1580 + Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 50 Countries in 39 critical and underserved medical specialties which includes One Year Diploma, 2 and 3 year Master Degree in Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Endocrinology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology in Clinical Practice, Clinical Psychiatry, Medical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Women's Health, Urology, Family Medicine, Paediatrics and Child Health, Pain Management, Cardiology, Stroke Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Care of the Older Person, Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Neonatal Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Primary Care Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Neuroimaging for Research, Obesity and Weight Management; ChM in General Surgery, Trauma and Orthopedics; MSc in Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology, Critical Care, Advanced Surgical Practice and In-Campus Clinical Training Programs in: Advanced ART and Fertility Specialists, Assisted Reproduction and Embryology and Oncology Fellowship.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

2500+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise Awareness about different social and health issues

from more than trained to better raise Awareness about different social and health issues 8 Different Awards Launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

Launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs Around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa

to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community 1000+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually.

countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually. 9 Social Media Channels with more than 5 Million Followers.

