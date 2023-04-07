Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) and African First Ladies together mark ‘World Health Day’ 2023 by transforming patient care by providing 1580 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries. Merck Foundation is leading Africa to a healthier future by working closely with their partners to improve access to quality and equitable Healthcare and awareness in Africa and beyond. Merck Foundation CEO announces the Call for Applications for the 8 different Merck Foundation Media, Fashion, Film and Song Awards 2023 for talents from the Media, Fashion, Film and Music fields to enable them be health and social champions in their countries.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks “World Health Day” 2023 together with African First Ladies who are also Ambassadors of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Campaign. In accordance with the theme of “World Health Day” 2023 – ‘Health for All’, Merck Foundation’s vision is to provide quality and equitable healthcare solutions to underserved and vulnerable populations, leading Africa and rest of the world to a healthier future.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” Campaign shared, “At Merck Foundation, every day is about ‘Healthcare for All’. Our vision is that everyone can lead healthy and happy life. For 10 years this has been true in our mission to build healthcare capacity and transform patient care landscape. I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided than 1580 scholarships to young doctors from 50 countries in 36 critical and underserved specialties.

We are making history and legacy in Africa by training the first Fertility specialists, Embryologists, Oncologists, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Respiratory experts and more in many countries like Liberia, The Gambia, Burundi, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Ethiopia, Congo, Nepal, Bangladesh etc. Together with our partners like Africa’s First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Gender, Education and Communication, we are impacting the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Africa and beyond.”

This year on World Health Day, Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies, announced 8 important Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers and Musicians/ Singers, under two themes; 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels and 2) Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

“It has been my dream and vision since I started my advocacy journey in 2012, that we involve and engage everyone in a way that they can make a difference through their day-to-day work and create a cultural shift. We have recently recognized 84 Media Awards Winners of 2022 Awards.

I invite African Artists, media and young talents of Africa, to be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence, through your exciting work, this year too. Send us your entries at submit@merck-foundation.com”, she adds.

Merck Foundation continues create an impact in raising awareness about a wide range of social and health issues such as Ending Child marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education and Women Empowerment and more. Merck Foundation has also created more than 30 several songs and 8 children’s storybooks to address these issues.

Click here to listen to the “No More Diabetes” remix song in three languages: https://apo-opa.info/41bYSw2

Click here to read ‘Sugar Free Jude’ children storybook created to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection, prevention, and management of Diabetes for children and youth across Africa in English, French and Portuguese: https://apo-opa.info/3Kk87nf

Moreover, Merck Foundation CEO, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and hosted “OUR AFRICA”, a unique pan African TV program, to address the important health and social issues in a very interesting, informative but entertaining way, through the ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ Community, established by her. The TV program has been broadcasted on National TV Stations of Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and soon to be also broadcast in The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, and Botswana.

“We will continue our mission to build healthcare capacity, transform patient care landscape, create a culture shift, break infertility stigma, empower women and support girl education in order to impact the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Africa and beyond. Let us all work together towards a world where everyone can lead a healthy and fulfilling life”, concluded Senator, Dr. Kelej.

Details of Merck Foundation Awards 2023:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/40MAi5e) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023:

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3zDx1sW) to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3nVDAoj) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023 All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3ZKyUi9) to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”:

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention&early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/40yUJTn) to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/43c8poX) to view more details.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/41dRh0l) to view more details.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3KDU38v) to view more details.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com

Merck Foundation is transforming the patient care landscape and making history together with its partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

• 1580 + Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 50 Countries in 36 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

• 2200 + Media Persons from more than 50 countries trained to better raise Awareness about different social and health issues

• 8 Different Awards Launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

• Around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa

• 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

• Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

• 1000+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually

• 9 Social Media Channels with more than 5 Million Followers

More images: https://apo-opa.info/3nYeZiQ

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3jMdG4G

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3jMdG4G), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).