Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks ‘International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2025’ together with African First Ladies, and their partners like African Ministries of Health, Education, Gender&Information and Academia.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Most Influential African Woman (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023&2024), highlighted, “At Merck Foundation, we celebrate the International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2025 by actively supporting and empowering women in science and technology. While women have made remarkable progress in their careers, they are still significantly underrepresented in these fields. Our mission is to bridge the gender gap and ensure that women have equal opportunities to thrive and lead in science and technology.”

Merck Foundation annually launches their MARS Awards to encourage and recognize ‘Best African Women Researchers’ and 'Best Young African Researcher’. The aim of MARS Awards is to empower women and young African researchers, advance their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Recently Merck Foundation CEO hosted the virtual Award Ceremony together with their partners Africa Reproductive Care Society - ARCS, Manipal University and African Union Scientific Technical Research Commission to recognize African Researchers for their valuable research work and contribution to empowering women and youth in STEM in Africa with special focus on ‘The Role of Scientific Research in Women Health and Reproductive&Fertility Care’.

Watch Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit MARS 2024 Award Ceremony video here: https://apo-opa.co/4gC3NO8

During the ceremony, Merck Foundation CEO also announced the Call for Applications for their MARS Awards 2025.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized, “In partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we have been transforming the patient care landscape in Africa by providing medical training to young doctors in many critical medical specialties. Out of the total 2200+ scholarships provided, about 1050 scholarships are for women medical graduates. This is close to 50% of the total Merck Foundation Alumni, which is a great milestone for us.”

Merck Foundation strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment and serves as the base and key factor in driving an impactful change.

“Together with African First Ladies, we have has contributed to the future of more than 700 deserving African girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and also by providing essential school items for thousands of schoolgirls through our “Educating Linda” program in many African countries such as Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and more.

Moreover, we have benefitted thousands of girls through our awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education and end child marriage”, shared Senator Kelej.

In partnership with The First Ladies of Africa, Merck Foundation also launched the 2025 Edition of their annual awards of best Media work, Film, Song and Fashion Designs to Support Girl Education and raise awareness on other sensitive social issues.

Merck Foundation has also introduced and launched interesting storybooks for children to underline the importance of girls’ education and enable them to reach their potential in STEM. The storybooks are available in three languages: English, French and Portuguese.

Additionally, Merck Foundation has adapted their storybooks to create interesting animation films with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important supporting girl education and ending child marriage. Watch Ride into the Future Animation Film here: https://apo-opa.co/41a4YQr

Moreover, through their “Our Africa” TV program, Merck Foundation emphasized on the importance supporting girl education through many episodes and has dedicated 3 episodes out of the 15 episodes to this topic. The pan African TV program is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. The TV program has been broadcasted on National TV Stations of many African Countries like Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Namibia, Mauritius, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and many more.

Watch the one of Episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program on Supporting Girl Education: https://apo-opa.co/3CXHAwh

Merck Foundation has also released many inspiring songs with African Artists to support girl education.

Watch, share&subscribe “Girls Can” song here, sing by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://apo-opa.co/419TgFu Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/41c6XDO Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/4195sGu Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/3QgwqG9 Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/4gwMbU4 Watch, share&subscribe “Brighter day” song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/40QDPRn

Details for MARS AWARDS 2025

Abstracts are invited from final year African PhD students and young investigators involved in research related to either of the following topics:

1) Women’s Health

2) Infertility and Reproductive Health

All applicants should be primarily based at African Research Institutes and Universities, although collaboration within Africa as well as outside is also welcome.

Last Date of Submission:

Applications can be submitted till 30th June 2025

How to apply:

Apply by clicking: https://apo-opa.co/3QdzkeE

Alternatively, the Applications and abstracts can be submitted via email to mars@merck-foundation.com, along with CV (including Name, Gender, Country, University/Hospital Name, Email address, Mobile Number) and the abstract document as an attachment.

Other Details:

All Abstracts will be peer reviewed.

Research Awards will be dedicated for two categories of Best African Women Researchers and Best Young Africa Researchers.

Winners will be eligible for Research Training in a prestigious Research Institute in India.

Top Winner(s) will be invited to attend the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025.

Contact Detials:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.