Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted their Annual Kenya Alumni Summit in Nairobi to discuss their programs with their partners and beneficiaries to transform patient care landscape in Kenya through building healthcare capacity, raising awareness about sensitive social and health issues; and to meet the Merck Foundation Alumni and Media Winners. This Annual Summit was co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of both Executive Board of E.Merck KG&Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp during his Keynote address said, “At Merck Foundation, our goal is improving overall health and well-being by building healthcare capacity, by providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in the African continent and beyond. We at Merck Foundation are committed to transform the patient care landscape not only in Kenya, but also across the entire African continent. Therefore, to fulfil this commitment 1300 scholarships have been provided to young doctors from 45 countries in 32 critical and underserved specialties.”

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “Firstly, I am very happy to meet the Merck Foundation Alumni and Media Awards Winners in person for the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. I am very proud of the work we are doing to transform public healthcare in Kenya. We have provided 118 scholarships in Kenya in critical specialties such as – Oncology, Embryology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology, Critical Care, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Urology and many more. We will continue to scale up these numbers in order to create a stronger platform of skilled medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Kenya and rest of Africa.”

Merck Foundation conducted their Alumni Summit to meet the doctors who have completed or are undergoing the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation.

Along with the Merck Foundation Alumni Summit, Merck Foundation conducted their Award Ceremony to recognize the winners of the Merck Foundation media recognition Awards.

The following winners were recognized:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2019

Kelvin Kamau Ngendo , Standard Media Group (Print)

, Standard Media Group (Print) Gloria Aradi , Standard Media Group (Print)

, Standard Media Group (Print) Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga , Citizen TV, Royal Media Services (Multimedia)

, Citizen TV, Royal Media Services (Multimedia) Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV, Royal Media Services (Multimedia)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2020

Mercy Tyra Murengu, UPENDO FM (Radio – First Prize)

Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020

Evelyn Makena Gatobu , People Daily (Print- First Prize)

, People Daily (Print- First Prize) Hillary Orinde , Standard Media Group (Online- First Prize)

, Standard Media Group (Online- First Prize) Geoffrey Kamadi , Scientific African (Online- Third Prize)

, Scientific African (Online- Third Prize) Mashirima Kapombe , Citizen TV (Multimedia – First Prize)

, Citizen TV (Multimedia – First Prize) Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV (Multimedia – First Prize)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2021

Bridges Mugala , Include Everyone Blog (Online – First Prize)

, Include Everyone Blog (Online – First Prize) Victor Moturi , Pamoja FM (Radio – First Prize)

, Pamoja FM (Radio – First Prize) Mercy Tyra Murengu , Atoo Sifa Fm-Kakuma, Stringer for Voice of America (Radio – Third Prize)

, Atoo Sifa Fm-Kakuma, Stringer for Voice of America (Radio – Third Prize) Zainab Mohammed , TV47 Kenya (Multimedia – First Prize)

, TV47 Kenya (Multimedia – First Prize) Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga , Citizen TV (Multimedia – Second Prize)

, Citizen TV (Multimedia – Second Prize) Anne Njogu, Standard Media Group (Multimedia – Second Prize)

Merck Foundation "Mask Up with Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021

Dorcas Wangira , Citizen TV (Online – Second Prize)

, Citizen TV (Online – Second Prize) Asha Bekidusa , Bahari FM (Radio – Second Prize)

, Bahari FM (Radio – Second Prize) Ruth Kadide Keah , Radio Rahma (Multimedia – First Prize)

, Radio Rahma (Multimedia – First Prize) Mercy Tyra Murengu , Stringer for Voice of America (Multimedia – Second)

, Stringer for Voice of America (Multimedia – Second) Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya (Multimedia – Third)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" SONG Awards 2021

Dennis Kimani Wanjiku (Ashisho) (English Language Category – Third Prize)

Merck Foundation Health Media Training was also conducted for the Award Winners, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, the Media Training also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was addressed by Medical Experts, the Merck Foundation Alumni from Kenya.

Moreover, Merck Foundation CEO announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

The award announced are:

Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension” Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension” Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension” Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 “Diabetes&Hypertension”

Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at: submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit our website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

More images: https://bit.ly/3TMiPXE

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: bit.ly/3vKE8O2

Twitter: bit.ly/2TeOQNj

YouTube: bit.ly/3zc3up1

Instagram: bit.ly/3g6OYr3

Flicker: bit.ly/2Tay0Pu

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: bit.ly/3v7pf5Z

About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign:

“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-set. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education&Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:

H.E. NEO JANE MASISI,

The First Lady of Botswana H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU and The Former First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/32YFKpv), Twitter (bit.ly/2TeOQNj), Instagram (bit.ly/3g6OYr3), YouTube (bit.ly/3zc3up1) and Flicker (bit.ly/2Tay0Pu).