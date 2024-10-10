Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) FASHION Awards “Diabetes and Hypertension” to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension and promoting a healthy lifestyle; Last date for Entry Submission: 30th October 2024. Apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, announced the Call for Applications for their “Diabetes and Hypertension” Fashion Awards 2024. Entries for these awards are invited from African Fashion Designers and students. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” FASHION Awards is to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” emphasized, “I strongly believe that Fashion and Art have a purpose much beyond entertainment and looking good. These are strong tools that are very critical in raising awareness on sensitive social issues prevalent in African countries, in an entertaining and innovative way. Therefore, together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we invite creative entries from our African talents for these important awards.”

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’, a pan African TV program to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, and has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne&TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia), and ZBC (Zimbabwe) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3U2Xefa), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3ZVkXlr), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4dIhLgj) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3NiwPGH)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4h2qJri), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3ZTW5dK), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4dE0Knf) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4gXqRIK)].

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://apo-opa.co/400ncE6

Watch the Episode on promoting Healthy Lifestyle here:

https://apo-opa.co/400nevI

Watch the Episode on Diabetes Awareness here:

https://apo-opa.co/3U3wzz8

The details of the Merck Foundation “Diabetes and Hypertension” Fashion Awards are as below:

Who can apply?

All African Fashion Students and Designers.

Last Date of Submission

30th October 2024

How to Apply?

Please share original sketches as attachment(s) on:

submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “Diabetes and Hypertension” 2024

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.

For more information, please visit:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613 / +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

