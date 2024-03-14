Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany visited Windhoek, Namibia to personally meet and offer heartfelt condolences to H.E. Mrs. Monica Geingos, the Former First Lady of Namibia, their family, and people of Namibia, on the untimely passing of her husband, H.E. Dr. HAGE G. GEINGOB, The President of the Republic of Namibia.

Expressing her heartfelt condolences, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation said, “I met my dear sister H.E. Monica Geingos, The Former First Lady of Namibia, together with Merck Foundation Chairman, to convey my deepest sympathies to her, her family, and the entire nation of Namibia.

Namibia’s late president, H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob was not only a visionary leader but also a symbol of strength and dedication, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of Namibia. The news of his departure has left a void that words can hardly express. He left an enduring impression on the hearts and minds of people of Namibia and all others, who had an opportunity to know him.”

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp expressed his respects stating, "In the wake of the nation mourning the loss of such an influential and forward-thinking leader, my heartfelt condolences go out to H.E. Mrs. Monica Geingos, the Former First Lady of Namibia, their families, and the people of Namibia on the sudden demise of the late President, H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob.

The loss of such a remarkable soul is deeply saddening. However, I firmly believe that his contributions to the nation will continue to benefit generations to come. I wish you all great strength in coping with this heartbreaking news."

“We are here to join the entire nation as they mourn the loss of their great leader and are hoping for peace and strength in these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace.” Concluded Dr. Kelej.

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).