Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019, 2020, 2021&2022 expressed, “We are incredibly honored to receive the Ghana Philanthropy Award for the 'Best in Health Sector' from Business Executive. This award is a testament of our efforts and commitment of the past 11 years, towards healthcare capacity advancement and patient care transformation in Africa and beyond.

"I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 1690 scholarships to young doctors from 50 countries in 39 critical and underserved specialties."

We are making history and legacy in Africa by training the first Fertility specialists, Embryologists, Oncologists, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Respiratory experts and more in many countries like Liberia, The Gambia, Burundi, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Ethiopia, Congo etc. Together with our partners like Africa’s First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Gender, Education and Communication, we are impacting the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Africa and beyond.

Thank you to Business Executive Team for this special award. It further ignites our passion and deepens our commitment to realizing our vision of enabling everyone to lead a healthier and happier life.”

The awards ceremony of 2nd Edition of Ghana Philanthropy Awards 2023 took place on 1st September 2023 at Accra, Ghana. The theme of the awards was Social Responsibility as a Means of ensuring Inclusiveness in Socio-Economic Growth and Development.

Merck Foundation has provided more than 1690 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries across Asia and Africa, for one year, two year and three year fellowship, diploma and master course in 39 underserved medical specialties like Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive medicine, Embryology, Respiratory, Critical care, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Dermatology, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neonatal Medicine and more.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has recently released the First Diabetes Animation Movie with the aim to raise Awareness about Diabetes Prevention and Early Detection and promote healthy lifestyle, in Africa and beyond, in a very entertaining way. The movie is available in 4 languages – English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation Movie here: https://apo-opa.info/3PbMbhC

Merck Foundation CEO also understand the significance and value of songs in influencing cultural changes and mindsets, particularly in Africa. Merck Foundation has hence created over 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese and local languages, to address the issues at the heart of Foundation.

Listen to ‘NO More Diabetes’ a remix of English, French and Portuguese to communicate an important message that diabetes can be prevented and managed with lifestyle modifications like going sugar-free, eating healthy, exercising regularly, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol intake: https://apo-opa.info/41bYSw2

Merck Foundation has also launched a Pan African TV Program "Our Africa” to address the social and health issues such as diabetes&hypertension and promote healthy lifestyle in Africa through “Fashion and ART”. The TV program has been conceptualized, produced, directed, and hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Click here to watch the Episode on Diabetes Awareness: https://apo-opa.info/3IfqqdE

Click here to watch the Episode on Promoting Healthy Lifestyle: https://apo-opa.info/3LuTgII

Merck Foundation has also introduced many unique and innovative ways for raising awareness about health issues like Diabetes&Hypertension prevention, early detection&Management; promoting healthy lifestyle; infertility awareness&management and more, and also many critical social issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, women empowerment, ending FGM&child marriage and stopping GBV.

“I firmly believe in the critical role that media and art play in being the voice of the voiceless and raising awareness on crucial and delicate issues. So, we conduct Merck Foundation Media Training programs and Awards for media and other artists. We have so far trained over 3000 media representatives from over 35 countries, who are doing a tremendous work by helping create a culture shift through raising awareness about social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and much more”, says Senator Kelej.

In partnership with the African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has announced 8 important Awards, under two themes, for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers and Musicians/ Singers, and potential young African talents in these fields. The themes of the two categories of awards are: 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels and 2) promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation has also launched 8 interesting children’s storybooks on these issues, in 3 languages- English, French and Portuguese. Storybooks instill early awareness of social and health matters, fostering empathy, understanding, and informed decision-making in young minds for a brighter, healthier future. Thousands of these books have been distributed to children across Africa.

“I would again like to thank The Business Executive team for recognizing the efforts of Merck Foundation. I would also like to congratulate all the organization that were awarded during the Award ceremony,” concluded Senator Kelej.

