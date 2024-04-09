Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) and African First Ladies together mark ‘World Health Day’ 2024 in a mission to transform patient care via providing more than 1740 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and under-served medical specialties.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks “World Health Day” 2024 together with Africa’s First Ladies who are also Ambassadors of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Campaign through their Scholarship and Capacity Building Program.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Health Day every single day of the year over the past 12 years, by building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care across Africa, Asia and beyond.

I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided over 1740 scholarships to aspiring young doctors from 52 countries, in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology&Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Trauma&Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Stroke Medicine, Care of the Older Person, Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Child Health, Obesity&Weight Management, Women’s Health, Biotechnology in ART and many more”.

As per the available data, Africa has only 34.6% of the required doctors, nurses, and midwives. It is projected that by 2030, Africa would need additional 6.1 million doctors, nurses, and midwives*.

“For Example, before the start of the Merck Foundation programs in 2012; there was not a single Oncologist, Fertility or Reproductive care specialists, Diabetologist, Respiratory or ICU specialist in many countries such as The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Central African Republic, Guinea, Burundi, Niger, Chad, Ethiopia, Namibia among others. We are certainly creating historic legacy in Africa, and also beyond. Together with our partners like Africa’s First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Gender, Education and Communication, we are impacting the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Africa and beyond.”, added Senator Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation works closely with their Ambassadors, the African First Ladies and local partners such as; Ministries of Health, Education, Information&Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, Media and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social&economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.

“I strongly believe that training healthcare providers and building professional healthcare capacity is the right strategy to improve access to equitable and quality at health care in Africa.

Therefore, I am happy to announce the Call for Applications for 2024 Scholarships for young doctors with special focus on female doctors for our online one-year diploma and two-year master degree in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties, which includes both Online Diploma programs and On-Site Fellowship and clinical training programs. The applications are invited through the Office of our Ambassadors and long-term partners, The First Ladies of Africa and Ministry of Health of each country.” shared Dr . Kelej.

“Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships program”, concluded Senator Kelej.

Details of the Scholarships:

ONLINE Diploma Scholarships:

Sr. No Duration Speciality 1 PG Diploma (1 year) Diabetes 2 PG Diploma (1 Year) Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine 3 PG Diploma (1 Year) Sexual and Reproductive Medicine 4 PG Diploma (1 Year) Endocrinology 5 PG Diploma (1 Year) Respiratory Medicine 6 PG Diploma (1 Year) Acute Medicine 7 PG Diploma (1 Year) Rheumatology 8 PG Diploma (1 Year) Gastroenterology 9 PG Diploma (1 Year) Dermatology in Clinical Practice 10 PG Diploma (1 Year) Clinical Psychiatry 11 PG Diploma (1 Year) Medical Oncology 12 PG Diploma (1 Year) Obesity and Weight Management 13 PG Diploma (1 Year) Infectious Diseases 14 PG Diploma (1 Year) Women's Health 15 PG Diploma (1 Year) Urology 16 PG Diploma (1 Year) Family Medicine 17 PG Diploma (1 Year) Paediatrics and Child Health 18 PG Diploma (1 Year) Pain Management 19 PG Diploma (1 Year) Cardiology 20 PG Diploma (1 Year) Stroke Medicine 21 PG Diploma (1 Year) Neurology 22 PG Diploma (1 Year) Neurosurgery 23 PG Diploma (1 Year) Care of the Older Person 24 PG Diploma (21 months) Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine 25 PG Diploma (21 Months) Laparoscopic Surgical Skills 26 PG Diploma (2 years) Neonatal Medicine 27 PG Diploma (2 years) Pediatric Emergency Medicine 28 PG Diploma (2 years) Primary Care Ophthalmology 29 PG Diploma (2 Years) Internal Medicine 30 PG Diploma (2 Years) Neuroimaging for research 31 ChM (2 Years) Trauma and Orthopedics 32 ChM (2 Years) General Surgery 33 MSc (15 Months) Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology 34 MSc (2 years) Advanced Surgical Practice

How to Apply:

Applications can be submitted to: https://apo-opa.co/3VYljFE.

IN-CAMPUS Fellowship and Training Programs:

Sr. No Program and Duration Speciality 1 Training Program (3 months) Advanced ART and Fertility Specialists 2 Training Program (3 months) Assisted Reproduction and Embryology 3 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Diabetes&Hypertension 4 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Critical Care Medicine 5 Clinical Training Program (1 Year) Multi-specialties 6 Clinical Training Program (1 Year) Sub-Specialties of Oncology 7 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Neurosurgery 8 ONCOLOGY Fellowship&Training Programs 8.1 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Medical Oncology 8.2 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Gynecological Oncology 8.3 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Pediatric Medical Oncology 8.4 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Radiation Oncology 8.5 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Surgical Oncology 8.6 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Pain&Palliative Medicine 8.7 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Pathology Oncology 8.8 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Hematology Oncology 8.9 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Interventional Radiology 8.10 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Surgical Oncology – Breast Surgery 8.11 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Carcinoma of Breast 8.12 Fellowship Program (1 Year) Head&Neck Cancer Surgery 8.13 Training Program (3 months) Radiation Technician 8.14 Training Program (3 months) Oncology Nursing 8.15 Training Program (3 months) Oncology Research Training 8.16 Training Program (3 months) Laboratory Technician

How to Apply:

Applications can be submitted to:

The selection for each scholarship will be based on request by First Lady Office, Ministry of Health and / or Medical Society with the aim to fill the gaps of public healthcare system in each country.

The selection will be based on eligibility criteria fulfillment of each training Institute and Foundation, scholarship availability and fund availability.

More images: https://apo-opa.co/3JdiFnY

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

X (Twitter): https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/3wRV3SY

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).