May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness on mental health and wellbeing, while eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

With the upcoming Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (https://apo-opa.info/3ofqRgA) taking place in Dubai this November, the intersectionality of mental health within the Black community has emerged as a key component in developing the next generation of future leaders and role models and building strong, impactful and inclusive communities.

Health and wellbeing represent one of the six pillars upon which the Black Impact Foundation (https://www.BlackImpactFoundation.com/) is built, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental health in creating opportunities and encouraging social mobility within Black communities. The Foundation aims to promote health equity and access to quality healthcare for Black individuals, raise awareness about mental health issues and provide support and resources for members within its community.

While mental health represents a crucial aspect of overall wellbeing, it is often stigmatized and overlooked, particularly within communities of color where access to adequate resources is limited. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every eight individuals worldwide grapples with a mental disorder, which can cause significant disruptions in thinking, emotional regulation or behavior, as well as lead to a domino-like chain of effects like unemployment, substance abuse, homelessness and incarceration.

Mental health issues and access to healthcare services in particular took a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with anxiety and depressive disorders seeing a rise of over 25% during the first year of the pandemic. WHO states that around 10-25% of the population in African countries experience a mental health disorder in any given year, with common disorders including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and substance abuse. Given the pervasiveness of mental health issues in Black communities, it is a critical time to come together and find tangible solutions to increasing equity and availability of mental health resources.

Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a reminder to prioritize mental health and foster a culture of understanding and acceptance. It encourages individuals to educate themselves and others about mental health, recognize the signs of mental health conditions, seek support when needed and engage in self-care practices to maintain good mental health. It also emphasizes the importance of reducing stigma associated with mental health and creating safe spaces for open and honest conversations about mental health challenges.

This year’s GBIS presents a unique opportunity to bring mental health awareness to the forefront of discussions on social impact and change. The Summit aims to connect, inspire and empower the Black community globally to drive positive change and create a more inclusive world. Integrating mental health discussions into the Summit’s agenda will highlight the significant role that mental health plays in the larger picture of socioeconomic growth and opportunity.

Addressing mental health within the Black community offers several key benefits, including improved individual wellbeing, stronger communities and increased productivity and economic prosperity. When individuals have access to mental health resources, support and education, they are better equipped to manage stress, build resilience and navigate challenges. This can lead to healthier relationships, more effective problem-solving skills and enhanced overall functioning in various aspects of life, including work, education and social engagement.

Additionally, prioritizing mental health can contribute to breaking the cycle of intergenerational trauma and promote healing and resilience within the global Black community. Promoting mental health awareness and wellbeing also has broader societal implications. It can contribute to reducing disparities in health outcomes, promoting social equity and fostering a more inclusive society. When mental health is prioritized and stigma is reduced, it can encourage more individuals to seek help when needed, access appropriate care and engage in preventative measures. This can lead to reduced health care costs and a more vibrant and resilient society overall.

The upcoming GBIS in Dubai highlights the power of connection and networking among individuals and communities, emphasizing the value of unity in advancing mental health support for the Black community. This year’s summit recognizes that fostering connections and promoting dialogue is crucial for addressing mental health challenges. Through connection and collaboration, substantial progress can be made in promoting mental wellbeing within the Black community and improving support systems and resources that cater to underserved communities.

As we commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and look ahead to the GBIS in Dubai, it is essential to recognize the intersectionality of mental health within the Black community and the critical role it plays in fostering wellbeing and social change. It is a time to prioritize mental health, eliminate stigma and create a culture of understanding, acceptance and support. By prioritizing mental health within the Black community, we can work towards a better future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive mentally, emotionally, professionally and socially. Let us come together to advocate for mental health awareness and empower individuals and communities to take steps towards better mental health and wellbeing for all.