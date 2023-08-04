World-class dairy brand Mengniu signs commercial deal for major FIFA (https://www.FIFA.com) events in 2026, 2027 and 2030; agreement follows three successful sponsorships; Chinese brand aims to promote health and nutrition, while bringing joy to more fans and global consumers.

Mengniu has become an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™ – to be hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States – and the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup™, as well as of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. Following its sponsorship of the 2018 and 2022 instalments of the FIFA World Cup and its status as a sponsor of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, this latest and lasting agreement marks another exciting collaboration between Mengniu and FIFA as the two organisations continue to bring their vision of health and happiness to consumers worldwide.

“We welcome Mengniu once again as an official sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the FIFA World Cup, all the way through until 2030. Mengniu is a world-class dairy brand that provides vital support for people’s health through its nutritious and delicious products. In recent years, Mengniu has also been committed to promoting the development of global sports. We look forward to rejoining forces with Mengniu and delivering even more exciting football spectacles to fans worldwide at FIFA’s upcoming flagship tournaments for both women and men,” said FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai.

CEO and Executive Director at Mengniu Group Jeffrey Lu added:

“Our continued collaboration with FIFA reflects the esteem with which Mengniu’s product quality and brand philosophy are held internationally. The FIFA Women’s World Cup and FIFA World Cup will continue to serve as important platforms to showcase Chinese brands to the world. Alongside FIFA, Mengniu will always uphold its original vision of ‘a little bit of nutrition to bloom every life’ by sowing football dreams with high-quality dairy products, nurturing people’s love for a healthy lifestyle and bringing more health and happiness to consumers on and off the pitch.”

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, to be held in 2026 across Canada, Mexico and the United States, marks the first instalment of the tournament to feature three host countries. The number of participating teams has been expanded to 48, and a total of 104 matches will be played. Meanwhile, Mengniu continues to support women’s football at all levels. After serving as a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Sponsor, Mengniu has been appointed as an official sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. During the three consecutive football extravaganzas in 2026, 2027 and 2030, Mengniu will lead comprehensive brand promotions and marketing activities, bringing high-quality dairy products and a brand philosophy that promotes health, nutrition and joy to more fans and global consumers.

In 2030, when the world celebrates the centenary of the inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup, Mengniu will join world football’s governing body in commemorating the tournament’s glorious history, leveraging its healthy and joyful brand philosophy to leave a lasting mark on global football fans.

