H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission received Members of the West African Elders Forum who are on a Pre-Election Assessment Mission to Nigeria ahead of the February 2023 General Elections in the Country, today, December 6, 2022.

While congratulating the President of the Commission and his Management on their appoints, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone who led the Elders Forum Delegation, reminded President Touray that they are coming at a time when the region is experiencing some difficulties. He assured him of the support of the Elders Forum in bringing democracy, good governance and sustainable peace in the Region.

In his remarks, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the importance of credible, fair and peaceful elections in the Region. He underscored the importance of putting hands together to ensure peace and stability in the Region.

The West African Elders Forum was formed by former West African leaders to establish a mechanism targeted at preventing and resolving election related conflicts and maintaining stability in the sub-region by collectively exerting their enormous goodwill towards ensuring peace in West Africa, by promoting credible elections and good governance, to prevent the nations from descending into crises.

President Ernest Bai Koroma was accompanied by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and for President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Fatimata Tambaja, former Vice President of The Gambia, Representatives from the UNOWAS Office and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.