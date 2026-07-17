Parliament has unanimously backed a motion calling for urgent government intervention to address the worsening drought and hunger crisis affecting Northern Uganda.

The motion, moved on Thursday, 16 July 2026 by Kilak North County MP, Hon. Anthony Akol, seeks a resolution directing the Government to immediately scale up humanitarian assistance while investing in long-term climate resilience measures.

Akol called on government to urgently deliver relief food and agricultural inputs to households whose crops have failed due to the prolonged drought.

"Government should expedite the delivery of food items to support drought-affected households, as well as seedlings and planting materials for the affected people to plant immediately in the forthcoming planting season," he said.

He further called on the Government to strengthen climate resilience by investing in early warning systems capable of providing timely weather information to farmers and local governments.

The motion also urges the Executive to fast-track the utilisation of US$38 million earmarked under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund IV (NUSAF IV) Disaster Risk Financing Facility to respond to severe drought affecting West Nile, Acholi, Lango, Karamoja, Teso, Bukedi, Bunyoro and the Elgon sub-region.

Akol warned that the drought has evolved beyond an agricultural challenge into a humanitarian emergency.

"People have started dying of acute hunger, including children, the elderly, and pregnant mothers. It is important that the country takes action now to avert a crisis," he said.

Legislators rallied behind the motion, agreeing that the prolonged dry spell has exposed Uganda's vulnerability to climate change.

Tochi County MP, Hon. Peter Okot (DP), said many farmers had invested heavily in planting before the unexpected dry spell destroyed crops.

"Unless the people of Greater Northern Uganda are urgently supported, many lives will be lost," Okot warned.

Meanwhile, Omoro County MP Andrew Ojok (NRM) proposed amending the motion to include crop insurance, arguing that Parliament repeatedly debates similar relief measures every year without addressing farmers' vulnerability.

"If we help farmers insure their crops, we shall go a long way in protecting livelihoods," Ojok said.

Simon Peter Longoli (NRM, Chekwii County MP) said Karamoja region has received virtually no meaningful rainfall since April.

Longoli observed that more than 1.15 million acres of crops have been destroyed, while at least 20 people have reportedly died from hunger-related causes, although government has officially confirmed 16 deaths.

He acknowledged government's recent allocation of Shs4 billion for emergency relief and rehabilitation of water facilities but argued that the response remains inadequate compared to the scale of need.

Longoli proposed three additional interventions sustained food relief covering the six-month period before the next harvest; distribution of drought-tolerant seeds by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries; and targeted nutritional support for an estimated 120,000 malnourished children in Karamoja.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, assured legislators that government had already activated emergency interventions.

She disclosed that Cabinet had earlier considered a paper on the hunger crisis and that President Yoweri Museveni had directed the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to coordinate emergency food distribution with the army.

Food stocks, the premier added, have already been positioned in Kigumba, Kiryandongo District, while the National Enterprise Corporation has been contracted to transport relief supplies to the worst-affected districts in Karamoja.

"The President has instructed OPM to use the army to supply food relief to the most affected areas. Distribution is expected to commence on Friday and MPs from affected districts should mobilise communities to receive the assistance," Nabbanja told Parliament.