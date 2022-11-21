Representatives from 80 Member States plan to attend the second session of the Executive Board of UN-Habitat in Nairobi, Kenya.

More than 300 participants will participate in the session that starts on Monday, 21 November 2022, and runs until Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

The Executive Board oversees UN-Habitat operations to ensure operations' accountability, transparency, and effectiveness. It consists of 36 Member States elected by the UN-Habitat Assembly and convenes three times a year. The first session of the Executive Board took place in March 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Some of the key deliberations of the meeting will include financial, budgetary, and administrative matters, including implementing the resource mobilization strategy by the strategic plan for 2020–2023. The Executive Board will also discuss a draft work programme of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme for 2023 and approval UN-Habitat’s annual report for 2021. Discussions will also include deliberations of the outcome of the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda that took place in April 2022 in New York as well as the outcome of the World Urban Forum, held in Katowice, Poland in June 2022.