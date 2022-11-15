Entries are now open for our annual school library competition, and six learners will win R25 000 in library resources for their school!

The competition is being held in celebration of International School Library Month (ISLM), which takes place during October each year, in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department’s Education Library and Information Services (EDULIS).

This year’s edition takes the form of a letter-writing competition, asking learners to write a “Letter to my library”. Each letter must be addressed to a learner’s library, and must answer the following questions:

Why is a school library so important to you?

What can you use it for?

What are your favourite books to read in a library?

How would R25 000 for library resources help your school?

Each school can collate as many letters from the learners at their school as they like, to form a single entry for submission.

Six schools will be awarded a prize of R25 000 each to spend on library resources: three secondary schools will receive R25 000 each for the winning entries in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa, and three primary schools will receive R25 000 each for the winning entries in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa.

A minute was sent to schools on 10 November 2022, containing all the information and contact details they need to submit their learners’ entries. Enquiries about the competition can be sent to Janine.Ontong@westerncape.gov.za

The closing date for entries is 15 December 2022, and winners will be announced early next year.

We encourage every school to take up this opportunity, and we cannot wait to read our learners’ letters!

Details of last year’s winners can be found here: https://bit.ly/3GjUWm4