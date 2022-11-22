Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (http://bit.ly/3GzuAwk), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that it has supported MEEZA, an established end-to-end managed IT services&solutions provider that aims to transform the lives of Qatari people, to design, build and install its new data centres in Qatar. Vertiv was selected as MEEZA’s vendor of choice due to the company’s expertise in providing end-to-end data centre solutions that adhere to the highest industry guidelines.

For the last 14 years, MEEZA, the largest data centre service provider in Qatar, has been providing a wide range of managed IT services and solutions, in addition to cloud solutions and cybersecurity services. According to the DataReportal Digital 2021 report (http://bit.ly/3i71LNO), there were 4.67 million mobile connections and 2.88 million internet users in Qatar in January 2021, and the digital landscape across the country is transforming rapidly. To continue to progress its digital transformation and remain a country of choice for international hyperscalers, MEEZA required a significant increase in computing power, deployed in a short time frame. To achieve this, Vertiv helped MEEZA add 4.9 MW of data centre capacity in just 14 months from design to installation, instead of about 22 months or more required for a similar capacity in a brick and mortar solution.

MEEZA’s new M-VAULT data centres, offering cloud services to customers in Qatar, the region and the world, were built using Vertiv™ Integrated Modular Solutions (IMS), which provided a simple way to install capacity in a fraction of the time it would take for a traditional data centre build, due to its pre-engineered and prefabricated nature. Within the 14-month timeline, Vertiv delivered three buildings made of 100 fully equipped prefabricated modules, with the solution integrating Vertiv critical power, thermal management, and monitoring and control technologies — systems that are designed to work together. This type of modular solution also provides business agility, as it allows MEEZA to scale along with its customers.

The new data centres align closely with Qatar’s digital transformation agenda as it shifts to a “smarter” economy and supports the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030), to become an advanced society capable of sustaining its development and providing a high standard of living for its people by 2030.

Vertiv’s market leading solutions help customers like MEEZA achieve energy efficiency goals; and that doesn’t change when they become sub-assemblies in an integrated modular solution. For example, the Vertiv™ Liebert® EXL S1 uninterruptible power supply system (UPS) provides MEEZA up to 99% energy efficiency in Dynamic Online mode. With its intelligent paralleling feature, the UPS can optimise efficiency at partial loads, achieving cost savings by minimising energy losses. Additionally, continuing to work with Vertiv’s IMS services to check and fine-tune system settings will help MEEZA realise energy efficiency gains throughout the equipment lifecycle. Not only did Vertiv address the tight timeline, but it also gave MEEZA access to infrastructure and domain experts, including the local partner-provided resources. Working with Vertiv meant having technical experts both on and off site, with engineers working to ensure a design and build tailored to specific business needs while technicians managed installation and integration, ensuring seamless startup and optimal operation.

With the support of Vertiv’s uniquely crafted solution, pre-sales support, installation services and after-sales support, MEEZA has been able to further optimize and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. The project has also resulted in increased revenue and minimized installation risks.

Fadi Nasser, chief commercial officer, MEEZA said, “We constantly endeavour to offer cost-effective IT solutions and services to help our clients focus on their core business and to support their efforts to scale rapidly. Partnering with a global leader like Vertiv pushes us one step closer to our goal as we bring the best of both companies to the forefront of the Qatari market. There are massive business expansions currently occurring in the Middle East, so our business model aims to provide optimum, low cost, highly efficient and sustainable solutions that are easy to scale, if and when needed. We have been able to scale our business and become the preferred provider for wholesale internet services, major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, large enterprises and educational institutions across the region, and we are optimistic that with the launch of latest M-VAULT, the pace of digital acceleration in the country will skyrocket.”

Pierre Havenga, managing director for Vertiv in the Middle East and Africa, said, “Vertiv has always been at the forefront of digital transformation, innovatively supporting our customers’ goals and we are thrilled to have completed another project for MEEZA as one of its long-term partners and vendors. The next few years will reshape the digital landscape in Qatar, and we could not be more excited to be part of this transformational journey with them. Our portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services, that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network, will greatly support MEEZA in its mission of digitally disrupting Qatar and putting it on the global map.”

The next steps for MEEZA are to increase operations and expand to other countries and provide unparalleled IT services and solutions to all areas alike at affordable costs, thereby improving the digital experience of the entire region.

Read more about Vertiv’s project for MEEZA at Vertiv.com (http://bit.ly/3UZmth5).

About Vertiv:

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About MEEZA:

MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation joint venture, is an established end-to-end Managed IT Services&Solutions Provider based in Qatar that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class Managed IT Services and Solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry. MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services and IT Security Services, in addition to the expertise in Smart Cities Solutions field. The Company has five Tier III certified data centers, known as M-VAULTs offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks. MEEZA’s State-of-the-art Data Centre M-VAULT 2 is LEED Platinum certified where M-VAULT 3 is LEED Gold certified. For more information: www.MEEZA.net.

