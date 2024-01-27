Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko and the Home Staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Friday (26/1) attended a meeting with a number of Sudanese entrepreneurs and business people who are members of the Port Sudan International Club.

The meeting was attended directly by the General Manager of Bank Al-Balad Sudan, Mr. Abdalla and entrepreneurs and business people in Port Sudan.

On this occasion, the development and follow-up of trade transactions and the realization of existing business commitments were discussed, as well as plans to purchase Indonesian products by Sudanese entrepreneurs and opportunities for Indonesian-Sudanese business cooperation.

The meeting also discussed various recent developments in Sudan's market and economic conditions, especially Port Sudan which continues to develop despite facing the challenges of the current difficult situation.

Furthermore, the Indonesian Ambassador conveyed the readiness of the Indonesian Embassy in Port Sudan to continue to support and facilitate concrete cooperation between Sudanese importers and buyers with Indonesian exporter partners.

The Indonesian Ambassador also appreciated the increase in relations and cooperation among Sudanese-Indonesian business actors and said that Indonesia and Sudan have enormous potential for economic and trade cooperation, and encouraged all relevant stakeholders in Sudan to open up as many opportunities as possible for increased work. with Indonesia-Sudan trade.

Sudanese business people who attended expressed their appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy for encouraging the realization of Sudanese-Indonesian business potential for the benefit of both countries.​