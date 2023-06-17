Embassy of Japan in Gambia


On 17th May, Ambassador IZAWA exchanged with Mr Touray, Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) on the border control and migration situation in The Gambia.

Following the exchange, they visited the GID Training School in Tanji where the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) was installed by IOM Gambia with the financial contribution of the Government of Japan. The MIDAS contributes to the reinforcement of the border control capacity of The Gambian authorities by analyzing the information on migration in an effective and comprehensive matter.

