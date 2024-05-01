On April 30, commencing at 6:30 pm local time (May 1, 2:30 am JST) for approximately 120 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is visiting the Federal Republic of Nigeria, attended a meeting with Japanese nationals in Nigeria, including representatives from Japanese companies.

At the beginning, Minister Kamikawa expressed her pleasure to visit Nigeria, the largest democracy and economic power in Africa as part of the first visit to subSaharan Africa since assuming the position of Minister for Foreign Affairs. She heard from the participants about the background of why startups, one of the elements she put emphasis during this visit to sub-Saharan Africa, and entrepreneurship by women and youth are active in Nigeria and the possibility of collaboration with Japanese companies. Participants explained the prospects and challenges of conducting business in Nigeria and they had a lively exchange of ideas.

Minister Kamikawa explained that she paid attention to creating hubs for the region and developing Japan's efforts not only at “dot” level but also “surface” through this visit and that, in order to effectively support Japanese companies operating in a wide area and prior to this visit, she newly announced to place officials in charge of cross-border economic affairs and invited the participants to make use of the officials actively. She stated her will to actively and proactively support Japanese companies engaging in oversea economic activities more than ever before.