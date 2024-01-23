Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Monday (22/1) held a meeting with a number of Sudanese entrepreneurs and business people who had previously participated in the 2023 Indonesian Trade Expo in Jakarta.

The meeting discussed the development and follow-up of trade transactions and the realization of business commitments, as well as the purchase of Indonesian products by Sudanese entrepreneurs during trade exhibition activities in Jakarta.

The Indonesian Ambassador appreciated the increased relations and cooperation among Sudanese-Indonesian business actors and conveyed the readiness of the Indonesian Embassy in Port Sudan to continue to support and facilitate concrete cooperation between Sudanese importers and buyers with Indonesian exporter partners.

The Indonesian Ambassador also said that Indonesia and Sudan have enormous potential for economic and trade cooperation and encouraged all relevant stakeholders in Sudan to open up new opportunities to increase trade cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Sudanese business people who were present expressed their appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy for facilitating business contacts and continuing to encourage increased trade cooperation with Indonesian entrepreneurs. It was further stated that Sudanese business people need to take advantage of the great potential and business opportunities in Indonesia for the common good.​